Get It Done

Mario Kart World: Every Question Mark Panel Location In Boo Cinema

Face your fears and snag all of the ? panels in this creepy theater

nintendo
By
Billy Givens
Bowser Jr. sits in a kart in front of a spooky theater.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Jump To
Question Mark Panel 1Question Mark Panel 2Question Mark Panel 3Question Mark Panel 5

From grabbing the wheel of a big rig, to taking some time out from racing to snap eye-catching photos, there’s no shortage of things you can get into while free roaming in Mario Kart World. One of these is finding question mark panels located around each of the game’s tracks. If you want to earn the stickers they offer, you’ll need to find them all. And if you’re coming up short on Boo Cinema’s question mark panels, we’ve got the locations for you below.

Note: I’ve already found all of these panels in my game before grabbing these screens, so they won’t show up as question marks in these screenshots. Rest assured, however, that they’ll be bright yellow and easy to spot in your game if you’ve yet to drive over them.

Question Mark Panel 1

Bowser Jr. sits in a kart in front of a question mark panel.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
The first question mark panel can be located in front of the cinema on the right side of the area. It’s hard to miss if you’re driving around.

Question Mark Panel 2

Bowser Jr. sits in a kart in front of a question mark panel.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
From the last question mark panel, drive forward a bit to find a jump panel bouncing ahead. Use this to reach the grinding rails ahead and take them to the balcony.

Bowser Jr. sits in a kart in front of a question mark panel.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
On the balcony is the second question mark panel.

Question Mark Panel 3

Bowser Jr. sits in a kart in front of a question mark panel.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
From the second question mark panel, turn and go inside of the theater. On an incline against one of the center walls is the third question mark panel.

Question Mark Panel 4

Bowser Jr. sits in a kart in front of a question mark panel.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
While still in the theater, go down near the screen and look to the left to find a curtain hanging along the wall.

Bowser Jr. sits in a kart in front of a question mark panel.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Behind this curtain on the wall is the fourth question mark panel. You’ll need to do a trick off the nearby ramp and wall ride to reach it.

Question Mark Panel 5

Bowser Jr. sits in a kart in front of a question mark panel.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
The final question mark panel can be found on the ground when taking the left exit of the main theater room and looking immediately to the right.

Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.