Mario Kart World: Every Question Mark Panel Location On Acorn Heights

Mario Kart World’s open world is filled with fun activities to find and do, including driving over question mark panels scattered around each track. These can be a lot of fun to track down, and they’ll reward you with stickers for finding them, so completionists won’t want to skip them.

If you’re having trouble finding all the question mark panels in Acorn Heights, we’ve got the hookup on their locations below.

Question Mark Panel 1

The first question mark panel is easily found by fast traveling to Acorn Heights, then immediately looking behind you. You’ll spot the panel on a leaf there. You can access it by grinding the rail here and then jumping over to it.

Question Mark Panel 2

After getting the first question mark panel, look under the road beneath the leaf. You’ll spot the second question mark inside of a short tunnel here.

Question Mark Panel 3

Head up the track and into the tree normally until you come across a Yoshi food truck on your left.

Take this path. It will wrap around the side of the tree to reveal the third question mark panel.

Question Mark Panel 4

For the fourth question mark panel, head down into the water area in front of the tree-based portion of the track. Take the path shown in the picture below.

Follow this path past a Yoshi food truck and then take a right to start up a long incline full of Squigglers.

A ways up this path is the question mark panel beneath a leaf platform.

Question Mark Panel 5

From the last question mark panel, continue to the tip of this pathway. Rather than driving off the dead-end, turn around and wall-ride to the left on the wall in the picture below. This can take some practice, and you’ll find it easier if you use a feather power-up to get some height.

After wall-riding across, head down to the next level of this grassy area to find the final question mark panel on the ground.

Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.