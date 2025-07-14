Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Get It Done

Mario Kart World: Every Question Mark Panel Location On Acorn Heights

Ignore the hustle to reach first place and do some exploring instead

nintendoMario
By
Billy Givens
Bowser Jr. races forward on a track in Acorn Heights.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Jump To
Question Mark Panel 1Question Mark Panel 2Question Mark Panel 3Question Mark Panel 4Question Mark Panel 5

Mario Kart World’s open world is filled with fun activities to find and do, including driving over question mark panels scattered around each track. These can be a lot of fun to track down, and they’ll reward you with stickers for finding them, so completionists won’t want to skip them.

Read More: Mario Kart World: Six Awesome Things To Do In Free Roam

If you’re having trouble finding all the question mark panels in Acorn Heights, we’ve got the hookup on their locations below.

Question Mark Panel 1

Bowser Jr. races forward on a track in Acorn Heights.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
The first question mark panel is easily found by fast traveling to Acorn Heights, then immediately looking behind you. You’ll spot the panel on a leaf there. You can access it by grinding the rail here and then jumping over to it.

Question Mark Panel 2

Bowser Jr. races forward on a track in Acorn Heights.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
After getting the first question mark panel, look under the road beneath the leaf. You’ll spot the second question mark inside of a short tunnel here.

Question Mark Panel 3

Bowser Jr. races forward on a track in Acorn Heights.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Head up the track and into the tree normally until you come across a Yoshi food truck on your left.

Take this path. It will wrap around the side of the tree to reveal the third question mark panel.

Question Mark Panel 4

Bowser Jr. races forward on a track in Acorn Heights.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
For the fourth question mark panel, head down into the water area in front of the tree-based portion of the track. Take the path shown in the picture below.

Bowser Jr. races forward on a track in Acorn Heights.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Follow this path past a Yoshi food truck and then take a right to start up a long incline full of Squigglers.

Bowser Jr. races forward on a track in Acorn Heights.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
A ways up this path is the question mark panel beneath a leaf platform.

Question Mark Panel 5

Bowser Jr. races forward on a track in Acorn Heights.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
From the last question mark panel, continue to the tip of this pathway. Rather than driving off the dead-end, turn around and wall-ride to the left on the wall in the picture below. This can take some practice, and you’ll find it easier if you use a feather power-up to get some height.

Bowser Jr. races forward on a track in Acorn Heights.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
After wall-riding across, head down to the next level of this grassy area to find the final question mark panel on the ground.

Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.