Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Turns Mario Kart Into An AR Game With Real Toys

Screenshot : Nintendo / YouTube

For some time, Mario Kart has famously been playable in virtual reality, which you can do at the VR Zone, in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Now, Nintendo’s long-running racing series is getting the augmented reality treatment. Announced today during a Mario-themed video presentation, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will bring Mario Kart to the entire living room.



Advertisement

It sounds strange, but it’s rather brilliant. You use your Switch to pilot a physical cart—sorry, kart—equipped with camera. To set up a course, you place various gate markers, and can customize track layouts as you see fit. Your kart will respond to in-game boosts, too. But don’t worry: If and when you drive into a real-world object, your kart will stop in its tracks. Just be careful walking around when the game’s set up. If you think stepping on a Lego hurts...

Advertisement

Like all Mario Kart games before it, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will feature a four-player local multiplayer mode. The catch? Each player needs their own system and kart.

See it all in action below. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit comes out for Nintendo Switch on October 16 and will be available in either a Mario set or a far more suave Luigi set. Let’s hear it for the L-man!