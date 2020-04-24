Mario Is Ready To Protect Tokyo From Godzilla Bowser

Image : Bid Toys

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

The crossover that the world has long deserved is here: Mario as Ultraman duking it out with Bowser as Godzilla.



Advertisement

Bid Toys, known for mash-ups like this Tetsujin 28-meets-Pinocchio, is releasing these soft vinyl “Manultra” and “Koopala” figures later this month.

I don’t see any copyright on these official images from the maker Bid Toys’ Facebook page—Nintendo, Toho and Tsuburaya Productions typically require copyright on sanctioned products. (Japanese website Nico Nico News also seemed unclear as to whether or not these are licensed products.)

Advertisement

Image : Bid Toys

Image : Bid Toys

Image : Bid Toys

Image : Bid Toys

Advertisement

Image : Bid Toys

The figures sure are cool, though.

