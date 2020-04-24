Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Mario Is Ready To Protect Tokyo From Godzilla Bowser

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:mario
mariogodzillakaijukotakueast
Illustration for article titled Mario Is Ready To Protect Tokyo From Godzilla Bowser
Image: Bid Toys
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
The crossover that the world has long deserved is here: Mario as Ultraman duking it out with Bowser as Godzilla.

Bid Toys, known for mash-ups like this Tetsujin 28-meets-Pinocchio, is releasing these soft vinyl “Manultra” and “Koopala” figures later this month.

I don’t see any copyright on these official images from the maker Bid Toys’ Facebook page—Nintendo, Toho and Tsuburaya Productions typically require copyright on sanctioned products. (Japanese website Nico Nico News also seemed unclear as to whether or not these are licensed products.)

The figures sure are cool, though.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

