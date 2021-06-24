Mario Golf: Super Rush Isn't Afraid To Get Weird

Mario Golf: Super Rush is Camelot’s sixth addition to the Mario Golf series, but this time it’s not just about taking turns smacking a ball across expensive-looking lawns.

Instead, you’ll be running around frantically with up to four other players at the same time, hitting your ball down the course and then chasing madly after it, everyone struggling to avoid barking bombs, gusty winds, and other wild obstacles. Mario Golf: Super Rush lives up to its name.

You can play as a number of classic Mario characters, but I was most pleased to see that sexy Waluigi render that we’ve all been waiting for finally come to life. You can also play as your Mii.



The Multiplayer options include local and online play for standard, high speed, and battle gameplay options. Having played it pre-release, I can’t wait for the online to go live.



While the most exciting multiplayer modes feature everyone teeing off simultaneously, you can have everyone take turns, too. If you’re really looking for a quiet and restrained golf experience you can find it within the multiplayer settings.



Or if it’s just you, then play a peaceful solo challenge on Standard. This is just about the only laid-back, at-your-own-pace golf experience this game offers.



The most rewarding gameplay comes in the Golf Adventure mode, In which you play as your Mii and live the golf “tourney” life. You’ll qualify for competitions, level up, and work your way across a map as you unfold the full story of your budding golf prodigy.



I’m not a huge fan of golf, but Mario Golf: Super Rush is a lot of fun. I like how challenging it is, and it’s been satisfying to see my virtual golf game improve as I continue to practice and explore. Like I said, I can’t wait ‘til the multiplayer is online and full of people to play against.



That said, I’m just going to say what most of us have been thinking...The albatross is a myth. So are hole-in-ones…Do they ever actually happen? Send me a clip, I need proof. I’ll keep dreaming of that hole-in-one, but in the meantime I guess I’ll just have to keep playing more Mario Golf: Super Rush.

