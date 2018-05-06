Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Seattle Mariners announced their lineup for a game yesterday using the respectable pixelated mode of Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball for the Super Nintendo yesterday, and it was actually really cool.



I, for one, am incredibly proud of a brand who tries to engage with this millennial obsession with video games and manages to knock it out of the park. I will not apologize for that pun.

This opens up the door to so many more announcements made through classic video games. I want my city to make policy declarations via Sim City 2000, and I need art galleries to start distributing their previews via Mario Paint.