7 Incredibly Fresh Looks At The Next Game From The Makers Of Halo And Destiny

News

Bungie's upcoming shooter Marathon continues to look spectacular

By
Ethan Gach
Art shows characters from Marathon.
Image: Bungie

We finally have our first look at Marathon’s gameplay and it looks just as clean and techwear-infused as the game’s original PlayStation teaser suggested. During a showcase for the sci-fi extraction shooter today, Bungie provided an overview of how its PvPvE multiplayer matches will work, as well as the larger story propelling its characters through a grim but hopefully fun looter shooter loop about corporate contracts, a mysterious planet, and the fraying humanity of those paid to pillage it.

Set to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with full cross-play later this year on September 23, Marathon pits squads of up to three players against one another in a race to explore an abandoned space colony and get out alive with the best gear. But Bungie doesn’t seem content just to try its hand at one of the more hardcore multiplayer shooter genres out there. In keeping with its titular connection to Bungie’s ‘90s space shooter trilogy of the same name, Marathon seems like it will have a grander sci-fi story to weave outside of the player anecdotes that emerge match-to-match.

Here are 7 more screenshots showing off Marathon’s world, weapons, and utterly unique style.

2 / 9

Players can use medkits to heal mid-match

Players can use medkits to heal mid-match

A screenshot shows scenes from Bungie's upcoming sci-fi shooter Marathon.
Screenshot: Bungie
3 / 9

Marathon asks the bold question: what if Bungie turned an ‘80s Lite-Brite into a dystopic cybernetic shooter?

Marathon asks the bold question: what if Bungie turned an ‘80s Lite-Brite into a dystopic cybernetic shooter?

A screenshot shows scenes from Bungie's upcoming sci-fi shooter Marathon.
Screenshot: Bungie
4 / 9

Players will be plundering a lost colony on the planet Tau Ceti IV

Players will be plundering a lost colony on the planet Tau Ceti IV

A screenshot shows scenes from Bungie's upcoming sci-fi shooter Marathon.
Screenshot: Bungie
5 / 9

Without extraction, all the gear you’ve collected gets left behind

Without extraction, all the gear you’ve collected gets left behind

A screenshot shows scenes from Bungie's upcoming sci-fi shooter Marathon.
Screenshot: Bungie
6 / 9

Who’s ready for some environmental storytelling

Who’s ready for some environmental storytelling

A screenshot shows scenes from Bungie's upcoming sci-fi shooter Marathon.
Screenshot: Bungie
7 / 9

Marathon is actually just a really expensive demo for showing off super cool fonts

Marathon is actually just a really expensive demo for showing off super cool fonts

A screenshot shows scenes from Bungie's upcoming sci-fi shooter Marathon.
Screenshot: Bungie
8 / 9

A Marathon shotgun bares some spiritual similarities to weapons in Destiny

A Marathon shotgun bares some spiritual similarities to weapons in Destiny

A screenshot shows scenes from Bungie's upcoming sci-fi shooter Marathon.
Screenshot: Bungie
