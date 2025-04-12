7 Incredibly Fresh Looks At The Next Game From The Makers Of Halo And Destiny

We finally have our first look at Marathon’s gameplay and it looks just as clean and techwear-infused as the game’s original PlayStation teaser suggested. During a showcase for the sci-fi extraction shooter today, Bungie provided an overview of how its PvPvE multiplayer matches will work, as well as the larger story propelling its characters through a grim but hopefully fun looter shooter loop about corporate contracts, a mysterious planet, and the fraying humanity of those paid to pillage it.

Set to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with full cross-play later this year on September 23, Marathon pits squads of up to three players against one another in a race to explore an abandoned space colony and get out alive with the best gear. But Bungie doesn’t seem content just to try its hand at one of the more hardcore multiplayer shooter genres out there. In keeping with its titular connection to Bungie’s ‘90s space shooter trilogy of the same name, Marathon seems like it will have a grander sci-fi story to weave outside of the player anecdotes that emerge match-to-match.

Here are 7 more screenshots showing off Marathon’s world, weapons, and utterly unique style.