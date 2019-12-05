Manga creator Leiji Matsumoto was discharged from a hospital in Turin, Italy this Wednesday. Visiting the country for a Space Pirate Captain Harlock event, he was admitted on November 15 after collapsing. He was reported to be in serious condition but has since improved and returned home to Japan.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.