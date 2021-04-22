Manga Artist Hiro Mashima Is Teaming Up With Square Enix For A Totally New RPG

Image : HM/K/Square Enix

Award-winning manga artist Hiro Mashima, best known for the smash hit Fairy Tail, is joining forces with Square Enix for an entirely new fantasy role-playing game called Gate of Nightmares for iOS and Android.



Mashima designed the characters and the game’s overall look, while Jin Fujisawa, a Dragon Quest vet, penned the scenario.

According to 4Gamer, the RPG is slated to go into beta in Japan shortly. No word yet about international plans.