Manga Artist Hiro Mashima Is Teaming Up With Square Enix For A Totally New RPG

Award-winning manga artist Hiro Mashima, best known for the smash hit Fairy Tail, is joining forces with Square Enix for an entirely new fantasy role-playing game called Gate of Nightmares for iOS and Android.
Check out the debut trailer below:
Mashima designed the characters and the game’s overall look, while Jin Fujisawa, a Dragon Quest vet, penned the scenario.
According to 4Gamer, the RPG is slated to go into beta in Japan shortly. No word yet about international plans.
DISCUSSION
Man I don’t see how Mashima keeps taking on more and more stuff. He’s so busy already and keeps writing about how he’s really busy. He’s doing a weekly manga which is already a huge amount of work, then he’s helping out on at least one other manga, helping with a bunch of stuff for any anime things made of his works, and now art for a game?
I’m happy to see the female lead isn’t just Lucy/Rebecca with different clothes this time though :P.