Brian Ashcraft
Manga artist Hideo Azuma has died from esophageal cancer. He was 69. Azuma created numerous manga, including Nanako S0S (Nana the Supergirl) and Little Pollon. In 2005, he published the award-winning Disappearance Diary about his struggles with alcohol addiction. May he rest in peace. 

