Manga artist Hideo Azuma has died from esophageal cancer. He was 69. Azuma created numerous manga, including Nanako S0S (Nana the Supergirl) and Little Pollon. In 2005, he published the award-winning Disappearance Diary about his struggles with alcohol addiction. May he rest in peace.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.