Man Spends Four Years Making Gundam Diorama And The Result Is Amazing

Screenshot : hide94373

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

What have you done during the past four years? Twitter user Mannen Factory spent it making an incredible Gundam diorama.



Advertisement

The award-winning model-maker recently uploaded images of the completed diorama, which he’s titled, “Decisive Battle - Space Fortress Solomon.” The project took over four years, with Mannen Factory writing on Twitter, “To be honest, I wondered how long I’d be doing this.”

Advertisement

Check out these details:

I’ve seen a lot of Gundam dioramas over the years, and this is one of the most impressive.

Advertisement

You can also check out Mannen Factory’s YouTube page and follow him on Twitter for more incredible Gundam models.