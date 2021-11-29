We’re a year after release and the PS5 is still hard to find, which means the consoles already out there are a hot commodity. Sadly this has led to a heated resale culture around the machine, and even sadder in this case, it has resulted in a 19 year-old being shot trying to sell one.



As ABC13 reports, a young man from Harris County, Texas had listed his PlayStation 5 console for sale online over the weekend, where a supposedly interested buyer had seen the ad and made contact.

The pair agreed to meet up on a street at 1:30pm on Sunday, but when he arrived the “buyer” pulled out a firearm and tried to steal the console from the seller. It’s not clear what happened next, but for whatever reason the assailant shot the 19 year-old “in the side” then escaped without having stolen the console, which was left behind.

ABC13 has this image from the scene:

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he’s in a stable condition with “non-life-threatening injuries”. Police were unable to release a description of the suspect.

The PS5 shortage has continued for the same reason the graphics card shortage has continued, along with delays hitting everything from phones to new cars; there just aren’t enough semiconductor chips being made thanks to Covid and the resultant chaos it has wrought on global supply networks, not helped by the fact that the factories capable of building them are notoriously difficult and expensive to build, and require long lead-in times for production.



What was described in March as something that was building towards a “crisis” is certainly there now, with many companies not forecasting a return to somewhat regular service until 2022 at the earliest, and others more conservatively pushing the boat out to 2023.