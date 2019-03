Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Colin Furze

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, there is a metal umbrella that can protect against attacks. Inventor Colin Furze decided to make a real-world version and then shoot firecrackers and fire at himself.



The original in-game Loaded Umbrella is quite a stylized concept, so it’s neat to see that a real-world version does work as an actual shield.

Here is how it was made.