Screenshot : Juho Könkkölä@YouTube

Finnish artist Juho Könkkölä took a single sheet of 68cm x 68cm wafer -thin Wenzhou paper and folded it for fifty hours. The result? A samurai papercraft that is around 20cm tall.



While some adhesive appears to be used in the process, according to Könkkölä, no ripping or cutting was used in the process. This is all folding. Via Laughing Squid, watch him in action below:

The amount of patience required to make this is staggering.