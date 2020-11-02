Vote 2020 graphic
Man Defies The Odds, Figures Out How To Enjoy Cheese With Chicken

Brian Ashcraft
Gif: Tasty Hoon
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Times are tough. The world needs inspiration. The world needs a hero. YouTuber Tasty Hoon’s time has come.

Tasty Hoon makes mukbang videos, which Kotaku first introduced back in 2013, are clips or streams in which people watch someone eat. Tasty Hoon’s mukbang clips have added ASMR appeal.

Late last month, Tasty Hoon tried to make a cheese fondue fountain to enjoy with some delicious-looking fried chicken. It did not go well.

Gif: Tasty Hoon

First, Tasty Hoon added some melted cheese to the fondue fountain.

Gif: Tasty Hoon
And then turned it on.

Gif: Tasty Hoon
The cheese, however, was too thick and too viscous, and things got out of hand.

Gif: Tasty Hoon
Poor Tasty Hoon.

Gif: Tasty Hoon
He did eat the delicious-looking chicken with the flung-about cheese.

Gif: Tasty Hoon
However, Tasty Hoon is not one to give up and heated up some more cheese (adding, it seems, milk this time).

He turned on the fountain...

Gif: Tasty Hoon
...and...

Gif: Tasty Hoon
Success!

Watch the full clips below! He is the hero we deserve.

You can also follow Tasty Hoon on Twitter right here or on Instagram here. Also, do check out his YouTube channel.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

SimuLord

As watching-people-eat video creators go, he’s no Steve1989, but “exploring the failure state” (as Will Wright once euphemistically called the sadistic, fun part of The Sims) is always worth a watch.