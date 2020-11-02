Man Defies The Odds, Figures Out How To Enjoy Cheese With Chicken

Gif : Tasty Hoon

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Times are tough. The world needs inspiration. The world needs a hero. YouTuber Tasty Hoon’s time has come.



Advertisement

Tasty Hoon makes mukbang videos, which Kotaku first introduced back in 2013, are clips or streams in which people watch someone eat. Tasty Hoon’s mukbang clips have added ASMR appeal.

Late last month, Tasty Hoon tried to make a cheese fondue fountain to enjoy with some delicious-looking fried chicken. It did not go well.

Advertisement

Gif : Tasty Hoon

First, Tasty Hoon added some melted cheese to the fondue fountain.



Gif : Tasty Hoon

And then turned it on.



Gif : Tasty Hoon

Advertisement

The cheese, however, was too thick and too viscous, and things got out of hand.



Gif : Tasty Hoon

Advertisement

Poor Tasty Hoon.



Gif : Tasty Hoon

Advertisement

He did eat the delicious-looking chicken with the flung-about cheese.



Gif : Tasty Hoon

Advertisement

However, Tasty Hoon is not one to give up and heated up some more cheese (adding, it seems, milk this time).

He turned on the fountain...

Gif : Tasty Hoon

Advertisement

... and...

Gif : Tasty Hoon

Advertisement

S uccess!



Watch the full clips below! He is the hero we deserve.

You can also follow Tasty Hoon on Twitter right here or on Instagram here. Also, do check out his YouTube channel.