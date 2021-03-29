Man Arrested Following Daring Pokémon Card Robbery

Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

A 28-year-old Tokyo resident has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a trading card shop atop a six-story building to steal Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, after climbing over the side of the building with a rope.

Advertisement

Mainichi reports that in the early morning hours last week, Kensuke Nakanishi anchored a rope to a railing on the roof of a building in Higashi-Ikebukuro. Police say he then climbed nearly sixteen and a half feet down the building, without a safety wire, and then broke the store’s window with some sort of tool. He was caught after being captured on the security camera.

Nakanishi is accused of stealing around 80 cards from Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! worth $9,120, and another $2,370 in cash. The suspect has confessed, saying he did it to pay off a debt.

“I was in the rock climbing club in high school,” Nakanishi said, “so I wasn’t afraid of heights.”