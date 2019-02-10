Man Arrested After Sending Death Threats To Hideaki Anno's Studio

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

A 35-year-old resident of Okayama, Japan is in police custody after making death threats to Hideaki Anno’s Studio Khara. Best known for the Rebuild of Evangelion anime series, Khara received threats over SNS that evoked the Kyoto Animation tragedy.



According to Livedoor News, Noriaki Inukai was arrested for making the threats to which he has confessed. Using his home PC, he sent messages that read “die” and “It would be nice if something like what happened to Kyoto Animation didn’t happen [to you].”

“I did it knowing it would frighten them,” Inukai told authorities.

Reportedly, Inukai has been doing this for the past few years. “I didn’t get an answer to my email,” he said, “so I got pissed.”