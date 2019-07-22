Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

A thirty-three-year-old man has been arrested by the Tokyo police after he allegedly stole 34 Duel Masters cards worth 1.5 million yen ($13,907).



Asahi Shimbun reports that on July 18 at around 5:20 a.m., suspect Kenshi Oba is said to have scaled construction scaffolding and break into the second floor of a card shop. No staff members were in the shop at the time.

The shop’s showcase was smashed and Oba is accused of stealing 34 Duel Masters cards, which were later resold.

According to Asahi Shimbun, security cameras are said to have filmed the suspect near the crime scene. Oba has since confessed saying he needed money to pay back a friend.