Magic the Gathering’s Japanese event MagicFest Kitakyushu has been canceled due to a Wizards of the Coast scheduling mistake. Originally slated for May 17–20, the event was to be held in Kitakyushu in Fukuoka and it might be rescheduled for later this year.
