Magic: Legends Open Beta Is Go

Screenshot : Perfect World Entertainment

Cryptic Studios’ free-to-play Magic: The Gathering-meets-Diablo action card-playing game has launched into open beta via Arc Games and the Epic Games Store, giving players all over the world the chance to play the game Kotaku’s Ash Parrish said several nice things about.

Advertisement

Magic: Legends is colorful spells versus hordes of creatures, with that signature Magic card-dealing flavor. Players create their own Planeswalker from one of five initial classes—Necromancer, Geomancer, Mind Mage, Sanctifier, or Beastcaller—and then travel the realms, collecting artefacts and spells while dispatching enemies in brilliant bursts of light.

Players who download Magic: Legends on Arc Games will receive a Gavony Vigilante Costume, the ‘Bruiser’ skin for the Ogre Mortar creature summon, two drop boosts, and two mission boosts. Epic Games Store users who sign up before April 6 get a free Moorland Ranger Costume, Moorland Ranger Werewolf Summon Skin, and two drop boosts. What does all of that mean? I dunno, download the free game and find out.