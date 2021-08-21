15 years ago, back in 2006, I was barely 15 years old. And in that year, the same year Twitter launched, the original Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven was barely four years old. And one modder was starting work on a mod that would add a fully realized and modeled Titanic into the game. 15 years later the first part is out.

Advertisement

“The Titanic Mod” aims to create one of the most “detailed and accurate free 3D recreations of the Titanic ever made.” Players will be able to explore the huge ship in free roam mode and the eventual plan is to include a series of new missions that involve the doomed ship and the mafia. It is being developed primarily by one man, Robin Bongaarts . According to a Eurogamer interview from last month, Bo ngaarts is a maritime engineer from the Netherlands who has been working on this mod since 2006.

The first part of the massive mod was finally released yesterday , August 20. It doesn’t contain any missions onboard the ship and it also doesn’t feature the moment where the ship sinks into the ocean. And some parts of the ship aren’t done yet, based on this diagram. Still, you can run around the ship and explore different parts of its highly detailed exterior and rooms .

This mod includes features not found in the original base game, such as fully climbable ladders and swimming. These features were added into the mod with the help of a small team that Bongaarts works with.

If you want to try out the Titanic Mod, you’ll need a vanilla, unmodded version of the game. The Steam and GOG versions of the open-world game will also work, though this mod doesn’t support other mods like the popular widescreen fix. And no, this won’t work in last year’s Mafia Definitive Edition.

You can read more about the creator of the mod via that previously mentioned Eurogamer interview or check out the Titanic mod’s history via its Moddb page.

(h/t: Eurogamer)





