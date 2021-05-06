Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Made In Abyss Game Gets Slapped With Adults-Only Rating In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Made In Abyss Game Gets Slapped With Adults-Only Rating In Japan
Image: Spike Chunsoft
Surprised? If you’ve seen the Made In Abyss anime, you might not be. The video game adaptation has just been given a CERO-Z. That’s Japan’s adults-only, 18-years-old-and-up rating.

While the screenshots look fairly cute, the original anime does have its share of blood and gore—a stark contrast indeed.

Fans have been pointing out that, in comparison, Dark Souls has a slightly softer CERO-D (ages 17-and-up) rating, while Grand Theft Auto V, Resident Evil Village, and Ghost of Tsushima all have the max CERO-Z ratings. (GTAV has the mature rating for violence and sexual situations, while the last two were given it for violence.)

The official site for the Made in Abyss game even has an age-gate! Which is required for the rating, but leads to rather innocuous images like this.

Illustration for article titled Made In Abyss Game Gets Slapped With Adults-Only Rating In Japan
Image: Spike Chunsoft
Illustration for article titled Made In Abyss Game Gets Slapped With Adults-Only Rating In Japan
Image: Spike Chunsoft
Illustration for article titled Made In Abyss Game Gets Slapped With Adults-Only Rating In Japan
Photo: Spike Chunsoft
I guess Spike Chunsoft is playing the more gory bits close to its chest?

Made in Abyss will be released in Japan next year on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

ghostiet
Ghostiet

Not a shock. The anime and manga are quite violent and that violence largely surrounds children - including straight up mutilation in some situations - and there’s also mild nudity that is also not at all played for titilation, like Riko being stripped down and suspended from the ceiling as punishment. And there is a BUNCH of eldritch horror and fleshy bits that would fit into Bloodborne.