Today on Highlight Reel we have bad Madden injuries, colliding grenades, actually lucky horseshoes, and much more!
- Mordhau - Avoiding fights is easy, maybe too easy. - Lebowskerino
- Destiny 2 - sexy scorn - Cipher21#6859
- Destiny 2 - Smoke bomb hits grenade mid air in Crucible, Destiny 2 - TheBigBadWohlf
- Days Gone - Where are we headed - sLumpy
- Madden NFL 20 - ACL, MCL, PCL shit CDL all them shits torn smh. #MaddenNFL20 #XboxShare - iRepLakerNation
- Hunt: Showdown - Horseshoe clip - Roe
- LA Noire - let the bodies hit the floor - lonleydrifter
- Star Wars: Battlefront II - Had to help the poor guy out - hunEbadgre
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - (direct file) Powder Snow
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Go home Power Jump, you’re drunk. - ItchyMinty
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - he wanted to pet the fish - WookieFragger
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Let’s be honest here, we’ve all had one of these moments at some point. - x_Reign
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 - When the stars align - eakiray
- Red Dead Online - The most awkward hugs an NPC ever got - Iamagnomerawr
- Red Dead Online - Two Griefers, One Shot. - prangonpaul
- Breath of the Wild - 飛ぶゾッ - aoisaita_mario
- Breath of the Wild - 新しい世界の始まり・・・- 世代ファミコン
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!