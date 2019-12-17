Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Chris Kohler
Filed to:Luigi's Mansion 3
713
4
Save

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is getting a $10 season pass. Two multiplayer DLC packs will each include three extra costumes for ScareScraper and three new mini-games for ScreamPark. The first will launch by April 30; the second by July 31. You can pre-buy them both starting today and get a new Polterpup flashlight for all modes.

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Chris Kohler
Chris Kohler

Features Editor, Kotaku. Japanese curry aficionado. Author of the books Power-Up: How Japanese Video Games Gave the World an Extra Life and Final Fantasy V from Boss Fight Books.

TwitterPosts