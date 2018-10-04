Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: XPersia Gaming

It’s called PUBG Project Thai and went into closed beta testing last month.



This low-spec version of PUBG is currently Thailand-only. Here are the recommended specs:

And the minimum ones:

A PUBG Corp spokesperson told Inven (via tipster Sang), “The low spec version is a separate project developed for Thai players only. It was primarily developed to meet the needs of the Thai market so there isn’t any other on-going discussion [of releasing it elsewhere].”

Check out the low-spec game in action below: