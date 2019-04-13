Lovecraftian stealth roguelike Eldritch got an update last night that adds new items, rooms, and enemies. There’s also a new audio engine and some technical changes. It’s been one of my favorite games since it launched in 2013, and I’m psyched to have an excuse to revisit it.
