Developer Daedalic Entertainment has released a statement on the state of its stealth action-adventure game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Since release, the Gollum game has been met with much ridicule from the internet thanks to its appearance, among other things. So now, the developer is apologizing for the fact that it “did not meet the expectations” of the team or the community.



Gollum is set eight years before the character’s appearance in the Lord of the Rings franchise , but the game’s particulars have been overshadowed by its shortcomings. It’s already one of the worst- reviewed games of 2023, and gaming communities are currently being overrun with memes making fun of its bad UI. Gollum has also been riddled with bugs and glitches, from unsolvable puzzles to insipid enemy AI to unregistering button presses. In short, it’s rough for the corrupted Stoor hobit . So rough that it’s been getting cooked online.

In a statement tweeted on May 26, Daedalic Entertainment said it genuinely values the feedback it’s received about Gollum’s plethora of bugs and glitches. The team has read the comments and concerns, vowing to continue “working diligently to address the bugs and technical issues many of you experienced.”

“Our goal as a studio, and as passionate The Lord of the Rings fans, has always been to tell a compelling and immersive story-driven adventure,” the team said.

“Crafting a story with Middle-earth as our playground has been the greatest honor—and the biggest challenge we have faced so far. At Daedalic, we understand that a game’s success relies on the enjoyment and satisfaction of its players. We genuinely value your feedback and have been actively listening to your voices, reading your comments, and analyzing the constructive criticism and suggestions you have provided. Our development team has been working diligently to address the bugs and technical issues many of you experienced. We are committed to providing you with patches that will allow you to enjoy the game to its fullest potential. Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused, and we appreciate your understanding during this time. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress and provide transparent communication regarding the upcoming patches and improvements. Your passion and dedication as players have been the driving force behind our determination to make things right.”

The studio hopes players accept their sincerest apologies.