Looks Like Lego Lord Of The Rings Is Back On The Menu, Boys

Over a year since they were unceremoniously removed from online marketplaces by publisher Warner Bros., two Lord of the Rings Lego games are now back up and available to play on PC .



Both Lego Lord of the Rings and Lego The Hobbit are as of today back on Steam, ready to be downloaded and played, along with their DLC.

While I could live without The Hobbit, especially since it doesn’t manage to include the events of the third film, the Lord of the Rings was a fantastic homage to Peter Jackson’s trilogy (even if it failed to land a spot on our best LOTR games list, mostly for its use of dialogue in cutscenes).