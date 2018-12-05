In what might be the most revealing teaser in gaming hype history, Ubisoft has just tossed up a trailer that spoils the end of Far Cry 5 (guess I should have finished that by now) and hypes a new Far Cry something or other coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

“None of us were ready for the end,” the trailer’s narrator says, before talking about the aftermath of a disaster that stretched on for years and led to “a new world in bloom.”

It appears that the fictional Montana region of Hope County from Far Cry 5 has been obliterated by a nuke (those on staff who finished the game say that is how it ended) and that some period of devastation and recovery follows.

At the end of the clip we see a character lifting some sort of makeshift buzzsaw-crossbow combination.

The YouTube version of the trailer hypes tomorrow’s The Game Awards show, which starts at 8:30pm ET, for more of the reveal. The version of the clip that Ubisoft posted on Twitter shows that the new Far Cry release will be offered on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Ubisoft doesn’t quite treat Far Cry like an annualized franchise, but it has for years alternated between big releases and slightly smaller spin-off projects. The tropical Far Cry 3 in 2012 was followed in 2013 by the lengthy futuristic standalone game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. The Himalayan Far Cry 4 in 2014, with its own series of expansions was followed by the smaller, expansion-free 2016 caveman game Far Cry Primal. It now appears that the American-set Far Cry 5, which finished its triple-pack of expansions several months ago, may have its own in-between successor as well, with the twist that this time we might be getting a game that also functions as sequel.

We’ll know more tomorrow and will have coverage of this and other Game Awards reveals as they come.