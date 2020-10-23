Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Video

Looking At The Secret of Monkey Island Through Ron Gilbert's Early Design Philosophies

mikepastas
Michael Pasquariello
Filed to:ron gilbert
ron gilbertadventure gamesthe secret of monkey islandmaniac mansionthe journal of computer game designtim schaferwhy adventure games suckpoint and clickkotakucore
Save

Have you played Ron Gilbert’s 1990 adventure game The Secret of Monkey Island? That might depend how old you are, or how interested you were in point and click adventure games in 2009, when the special edition was released.

The genre has been called dead before, but with the rise of digital distribution and indie game development, adventure games have proven they’re here to stay, in one form or another.

Advertisement

Just before Monkey Island’s release, Gilbert wrote an article for Chris Crawford’s The Journal of Computer Game Design. The piece, titled “Why Adventure Games Suck, detailed some rules of thumb he felt designers should consider in order to make their games more cohesive and accessible, and thus more entertaining.

In this video we’ll take a look at The Secret of Monkey Island through the lens of Gilbert’s design philosophies during the late 1980s. It’s worth noting that these rules were put on paper 30 years ago; as expected, Gilbert’s ideas have evolved since then.

Advertisement

For Gilbert’s more recent musings, you can follow his blog, Grumpy Gamer.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

So Far, Immortals Fenyx Rising Is More Than Just Ubisoft’s Take On Breath of the Wild

Thanks To My Childhood, I Can't Throw Out My Console Boxes

DISCUSSION

Latest on Kotaku

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement