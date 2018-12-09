Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Luc de Haan is a character and concept artist at Guerrilla, the studio behind Horizon: Zero Dawn and Killzone.



We’ve featured some of his stuff before, but that was a long time ago, so I figured we were due for a refresher.

You can see more of Luc’s work at his ArtStation page.

