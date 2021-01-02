Look, The Spider-Signal!

This week on Snapshots we star t the new year with some great new screenshots! Welcome to 2021! Good news, folks are still taking cool screenshots in a bunch of games, including Spider-Man, Alan Wake, No Man’s Sky, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.



Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @Liveevilphotos

Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot : @svid_vp

Alan Wake Screenshot : @Starbuck47

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Screenshot : @Juriphlosion

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @MostlyVP

The Division Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot : @Halkyris

Star Citizen Screenshot : @NovA1990

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @altergraphics

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @PCG_Dreamer

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @Toringtino

“Same spider-time, same spider-place!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



