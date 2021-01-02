Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Look, The Spider-Signal!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:snapshots
Illustration for article titled Look, The Spider-Signal!
Image: @Toringtino

This week on Snapshots we start the new year with some great new screenshots! Welcome to 2021! Good news, folks are still taking cool screenshots in a bunch of games, including Spider-Man, Alan Wake, No Man’s Sky, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Liveevilphotos
Horizon Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @svid_vp
Alan Wake
Screenshot: @Starbuck47
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends
Screenshot: @Juriphlosion
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @MostlyVP
The Division
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Horizon Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @Halkyris
Star Citizen
Screenshot: @NovA1990
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @altergraphics
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @PCG_Dreamer
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Toringtino

“Same spider-time, same spider-place!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

