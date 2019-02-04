German artist Mizucat, who specialises in 80s and early 90s anime art, also dabbles in cutsom console paintjobs, like this fantastic Nintendo 64.



It’s like a unicorn barfed a fairy dust cupcake all over some Nintendo hardware, and I love it.

Maybe the best part is that the console isn’t just a paintjob, it’s a restoration job! Look at the state of the thing before it was pinkified:

Much better.

They’ve also worked with gamechanger_mods on some Game Boys, which are just as beautiful:

I often complain Nintendo doesn’t release enough yellow hardware, but I guess we can complain they don’t release enough “magic unicorn barf” stuff either.

Mizucat also has an online store if you wanted to check out some badass old anime prints!