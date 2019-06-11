Just like they did with the PS4 back in 2017, Square Enix is releasing a Dragon Quest slime controller for the Nintendo Switch, and everything about it is perfect.



Due out in September, it’s a fully-functioning Switch Pro controller, with triggers, thumbsticks, motion controls, the works. Only it’s also a giant rubber-coated blue slime from Dragon Quest, and is ridiculously over-sized for a control pad.

It even includes a cardboard stand so you can dress your Switch up like a Dragon Quest treasure chest.

Honestly, this should just come standard with every Switch sold.