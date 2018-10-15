There’s an Edvard Munch exhibit at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum at the end of the month, and to commemorate the occasion a very cool set of Pokémon cards have been designed, each paying tribute to Munch’s classic painting The Scream.



There are five cards in all—Pikachu, Mimikyu, Psyduck, Rowlet and Eevee—and each is as gorgeous (and also horrific) as the last.

No word yet on how you’ll be able to get Pikachu, but the others will be available at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum and online.

Psyduck is going to haunt me all Halloween long.