Japanese composer Shoji Meguro announced that he has left Atlus, resigning from the Tokyo-based game company this past September.



“I’ve been creating role-playing games by myself during my spare time for the past five years now,” Meguro wrote in an official statement , adding that he decided to leave Atlus to focus on his dream of developing indie games.



Meguo had applied to enter the Kodansha Game Creators Lab and was selected as a finalist. This has apparently inspired him to make indie games full time. (Full disclosure: My first two books were published by Kodansha.)



Meguro joined Atlus in 1995, cutting his teeth on 1996's Revelations: Persona. While at Atlus, he collaborated musically with the likes of Tetsuya Kobayashi, Toshiki Konishi, and Atsushi Kitajoh, among others. He worked mostly on Shin Megami Tensei and Persona titles. He also helmed the PSP remakes of Shin Megami Tensei: Persona and Persona 2.

Meguro also composed music for the Persona anime, including the animated featured films. Most recently, he worked as sound director on Persona 5: Strikers.

“However, I will continue to maintain a good relationship with Atlus,” Meguro wrote. “While focusing on my own indie game development, I will continue to work with Atlus on game music, so I hope that those of you who were concerned about the sudden announcement will feel relieved.”

“Lastly, I would like to thank Atlus Co., Ltd. and my family for accompanying,” he added. “I would also like to thank Kodansha for giving me a chance to take on the challenge.”

In Japan, it has not been uncommon for game composers to continue writing music for their former employers after they’ve gone independent. It’s good to see Meguro was about to work out an agreement that benefits both himself and Atlus.









