Geoff Frazier, a former early Blizzard employee who was responsible for much of the company’s web content over the past 23 years, has been posting bigoted and hateful messages in a Discord server going back to May 2021. ABetterABK founder and organizer Jessica Gonzalez tweeted screenshots of Frazier, allegedly under the username Nebu, exposing his intolerance of disabled people, women, LGBTQ+ folks, and other “libtards,” as he put it.



Advertisement

Read More: Everything That Has Happened Since The Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Was Filed

Corroborated by another Blizzard employee to Kotaku over Twitter DMs, “The Right Wing of Gaming” is a Discord server where people go to complain about Activision Blizzard and other workers like Jessica who are supposedly “ruining the whole company,” according to a message from Fraizer in September. The server is filled with comments about ongoing Blizzard woes, mostly around upper-management departures.

For his part, Fraizer can be seen whining about the “gay people” while demeaning the many female interns Blizzard has by saying they “at least [have] giant tits.” He also makes light of the recently recognized holiday of Juneteenth as “stupid shit” and calls others “retarded” for Blizzard holding a presentation on individuals with various disabilities.

G/O Media may get a commission Fast seller Pokémon - Pokemon TCG: Dragonite V Box Lead the dragon types to victory!

Each of these boxes has one foil promo card, one foil oversized card, four Pokémon TCG booster packs, and a code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. Buy for $20 at Best Buy

Kotaku reached out to Blizzard and Fraizer for comment and will update upon reply.

Elsewhere, Fraizer says he’s conservative and “didn’t vaccine” (his wording) while ridiculing Jessica for her borderline personality disorder. According to his LinkedIn profile, Frazier left the company in September and now serves as a web content and community manager in the tech industry. Since then, it seems Frazier has sold his entire Blizzard collection on eBay, including game keys and plushies, though nothing appears to be left on his seller page.

Advertisement

Read More: Activision Exec To Organizing Workers: Pwease Don’t Unionize 😞🥺

This comes while Activision Blizzard is still embroiled in controversy surrounding its discriminatory and predatory workplace. Top executives have apologized, though most quit. Employees have signed condemnation letters and staged walkouts. Things are bad for the World of Warcraft developer, with workers loudly demanding that CEO Bobby Kotick resign. And honestly, with the never-ending news, it just got even worse.