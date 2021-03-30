Long-Needed Tweaks Make Monster Hunter Rise A Smoother Online Experience

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: “A single Dorito would kill a pilgrim instantly.” In a similar vein, if you showed a long-dormant Monster Hunter fan that the newest game, Monster Hunter Rise, lets you sharpen your weapon while on the run...I think their brains would explode.

Many of my friends are picking up this installment of Monster Hunter after years away from the series, and they all come to the same conclusion as they struggle to pick their jaws off the floor: “What has Monster Hunter become?”

Some of the worst multiplayer qualities in Monster Hunter World will not be missed at all. The return to a numbered map system has made communicating super easy, multiplayer practice mode has made lonely nights in the training area unnecessary, and we can knock out quest needs simultaneously!

There’s more: Changing equipment in the middle of a hunt, reconnecting back with your friends, and being able to instantaneously join your friends’ lobbies are just some of the quality-of-life improvements that will keep fans happy.

Then there are the features I didn’t even know I wanted, like forcing monsters to fight one another with your wire bug strings, basically flying across maps with those same strings, and Rampage Mode, an exciting take on multiplayer that’s more akin to Plants vs. Zombies than anything resembling traditional Monster Hunter.

This game has made some of the biggest strides in Monster Hunter history, completely changing the years of mechanics in exchange for ease and accessibility. I would highly recommend playing with buddies if you can, but playing online will be just as good. That is... if your brain is still intact.