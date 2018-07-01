Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise still has an active, creative community, and nothing screams “I love the thrill of ‘coaster action” more than an 80 foot drop into standing water.

Back in 2017, YouTube user Funzinnu did the delicate work of creating a fanciful log flume ride with one awesome drop in it. As you can see in the video, it’s a meticulous endeavor that really does show off some real skill in terrain manipulation and ride design.

The best part to me, though, is that it shows off yet more ways that you can use the Rollercoaster Tycoon games to make rides that are death-defying and scary. I love when people use these games to do something outside of the bounds of intent. The Wheel of Life and Death and The Path of Enlightenment are some of my favorite builds using the RCT games, and while this is nothing on the scale of those, it has its heart in the same design space.

It’s even better than a log flume is meant to be gentle, slow, and fun. This ain’t a small world...it’s a tall world...that you’re gonna fall off! Now imagine that ending scene from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles where Splinter says “I made a funny.” Theater of the mind.