There’s a Jin-Roh movie. It’s based on the 1999 anime version of Mamoru Oshii’s Kerberos manga. And damn, it looks pretty good!



The movie was announced back in 2012 and is slated for release this summer in South Korea. No word yet on an international release.

Kim Jee-woon, who helmed The Last Stand with Arnold Schwarzenegger, directed the picture.

Unlike the original manga and anime, the movie adaptation is set in a fictionalized Korea in the future. North and South Korea have decided to unify, and pro and anti-unification factions appear. Violence ensues, causing the establishment of a special police force.

Longer trailer below.

This looks better than some of the recent live-action adaptations coming out of Japan—and Hollywood, for that matter.

