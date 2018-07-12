Tim Rogers and I have both played a lot of Octopath Traveler, the next big role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch, and you can hear us talk about it on this week’s Kotaku Splitscreen.



Kirk’s off this week, but Tim’s around to help me dissect what’s good and bad about Octopath Traveler. We both love the combat system, but don’t like the repetitive structure. We both love the merchant Tressa, but we don’t like the fact that there’s no narrative hook to get you emotionally invested in the game. We really don’t like how jarring it feels that the game pretends each character is traveling on their own.

If you want the written version, you can read my review right here.

Tim and I also spend some time geeking about The Sopranos, the best television show ever made. Listen to it all on your favorite podcast app, or right here:

Get the MP3 right here.

You can also watch Tim’s excellent video about the game:

