E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

The upcoming Switch remake of Zelda: Link’s Awakening looks like a 1:1 recreation of the original game, except for one big new feature: a dungeon builder called Chamber Dungeons.



It’s not quite clear how Chamber Dungeons work, but it appears that you’ll be able to collect levels that you’ve visited in the game’s dungeons and then bring them to Dampe the gravedigger, who will let you arrange each level on a dungeon board and then go exploring for loot.

Other than that, this appears to be a direct remake of the Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening. It looks absolutely phenomenal, not gonna lie. It’ll be out September 20 for Switch.