Today on Highlight Reel we have Mario Maker levels, elaborate Apex Legends traps, Zelda moments, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Grapple Gun OP! (My best clip ever..) - krnjelly
- Judgement - Don’t Mind Me - (direct file) NOM-involvement
- Star Wars Battlefront II - Why did I turn round :( - McLovinMyBacon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Pegasus wanna be - awgoodrich8
- Rainbow Six Siege - Bottom-clenching moments - Mr3sk
- Halo: Reach - Precision trip mine toss - Ryky5
- Sea of Thieves - cursed t-pose - GiffyA
- Sleeping Dogs - (direct file) Boyo-_-oGirl
- Mordhau - He shoots he scores - Revokk
- Mordhau - How To Use a Mortar - Big Bobato
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - she gave it her best shot - MrGymnast86
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - ｽﾎﾟｯ... -LovelyyyAjitama
- For Honor - Unstoppable force meets Unstoppable force - Doctor-Shafty
- For Honor - They had great teamwork I’m not even mad - Kletchum
- RDR2 - Oh ok - Monty
- RDR2 - The poor guy in the back paid for my bad aim - JB_IGOR_U5
- PUBG - You miss all the shots you don’t take - cpt-smalls
- Super Mario Maker 2 - Multiplayer is a mistake - cublexfox
- Super Mario Maker 2 - TodoNintendoS
- Super Mario Maker 2 - tokitou0209
- Apex Legends - This had me in tears for the rest of the game - bearswearingsuits
- Apex Legends - WATTSON TRAP TROLLING ROOM GLITCH: APEX LEGENDS [ season 2] - KEVTHEKING99-YT
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!