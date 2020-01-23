Link Is Fine

Today on Highlight Reel we have rude Vegeta behavior in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Smash Bros. moments, Modern Warfare parkour, Halo hitboxes, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Jedi: Fallen Order - _20200118112255 - Sureflint
- Smash Bros. Ultimate - no u - SirTophat
- BeamNG - This is bob - St00pidF0k
- Witcher 3 - _20200116171502 - Kevin Hardin
- Halo: MCC - Halo did me dirty on this one. - oldinternetfriend
- Destiny 2 - Hail Mary - Lavertiso
- Dying Light - Rais really isn’t taking any chances with these crates huh - HXPELESSLY
- Breath of the Wild - This is fine - MorganCheese
- Breath of the Wild - Unpopular Opinion Guardians Don’t Scare me. - hsjdf
- Rainbow Six Siege - The Stupidest Way I’ve Won A Round In Siege - MaestrosForearms
- Rainbow Six Siege - Don’t talk to me or my son ever again - Garrett_lewis21
- Rainbow Six Siege - I’m so sorry Frost. (First time too) - TrollingSSoH
- Modern Warfare - Sums up my Call of Duty skills Perfectly. - justjoshinya89
- Modern Warfare - Parkour practice paid off. - CtK Evasive
- Modern Warfare - if only I unlocked gold on the second shot - knightrider_3
- For Honor - How to deal with three Gladiator bullies - MrFaisal97
- Escape from Tarkov - I shot myself in the face - llllALT_F4llll
- Escape from Tarkov - saved a friend who crashed and only had a minute left to extract - Panelata
- Escape from Tarkov - enjoyed every millisecond - PFTBY9
- DBZ Kakarot - Vegeta flying - (direct file) Neil London
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!