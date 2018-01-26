Today on Highlight Reel we have flying ships, flying rocks, flying cars, and much more!
- Battlefront II - You sure do have your moments - Royank Gaming
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - footstuff
- Monster Hunter: World (Beta) - Sword Launch! - Im Price
- Sea of Thieves - (direct file, soundcloud credit) JamesButcher
- Mass Effect 3 - James Vega Dance (direct file) - Darth Malice 66
- GTA V - Synergy - Awdem Gaming
- Fortnite BR - Skybase Snipes - Bobby BoJanglles
- Fortnite BR - Why I love spectating random people - maycellman
- Battlefield 1 - 19 man kill streak w/ Model 10 - A Hunter - JT95
- Battlefield 1 - | Flying Destroyer Returns! - G3TChannelTV
- PU Battlegrounds - (direct file) Drivers18/jpeg747
- PU Battlegrounds - UraniumCloud
- Overwatch - Ridiculously lucky shot with Hanzo in Overwatch! - Graham Brown
- Overwatch - foolphilosopher
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - BotW (fire in the hole) - Nassi
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Xephia
