Today on Highlight Reel we have cunning bookcases, Blade and Sorcery trust fall exercises, whimsical shotguns and more!
- Legend of Zelda: The Breath Of The Wild - It is a cunning predator in its natural habitat - Sominif
- Resident Evil 2 (Demo) - Leon concurs - GameSnippets_Jimmy
- Spiderman - Spiderman Clip - Joseph Klein
- Dishonored 2 - That’s not how you use a knife._. - Arpnarf
- Blade & Sorcery - I gotcha, trust me I’ll catch you! (Be gentle, a lot of “firsts” happening here) - 8492_berkut
- PUBG - Praying to the Redzone Gods - Waldorn (Youtube/Twitch)
- For Honor - Achilles loses his footing - Troy1251
- Rainbow Six Siege - Nani!? - joet409
- Rainbow Six Siege - The Shotgun Giveth and The Shotgun Taketh Away - timshel_life
- Battlefield V - Hitler’s Buzzsaw - quazimoto8
- Battlefield V - Airborne multikill - Mautiks
- Battlefield V - Don’t Mind Me I’m Just Reloading - MrNidu
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - the hit boxes on this ledge is something else - mattm_27
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - 360° no scope? Nah fam, 360° truck crush. - Klubhead
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Hellevator - SkilleySkillz
- Red Dead Online - That’s one way to end a fight - plauge_e_us
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Snow in RDR2 - Jacob
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - deluxe bath machine 🅱️roke again - I don’t like sand
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - What’s the hold up? - Bilbo_Saggins01
