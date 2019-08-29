Link Becomes Expert Rock Climber

Today on Highlight Reel we have Batman animations, Apex finishes, rock climbing, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- For Honor - there’s only room for one victor at the top - dudette69
- Spider-Man - Johnny Martinez
- Batman: Arkham Knight - OK Then Batman - Jmcg0859
- Apex Legends - Ope, you gotta be quicker than that - TimmyRL28
- Modern Warfare (Alpha) - I Couldn’t Believe It - jaydenp01
- Destiny 2 - Headshot through a Fireteam members open hand.- DocHollywood347
- No Man’s Sky - Original Planet Nope - Gingas (VR edition here)
- Battlefield V - battlefield lmao - Ash Benjamin
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Would be fun they said - Fulatin0
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Mind bullets - Boyz2Memes
- PUBG - Not so fast - n0ops_TV
- PUBG - From Bad To worse - wazups2x
- GTA Online - I found an olympic gold medal gymnast on the streets.... - FlickrFade
- GTA Online - Honk - _Vard_
- Breath of the Wild - もうちょっと早めに切り上げる予定だったけど面白すぎて無理だったwww - DrillCaramary
- Breath of the wild - お腹痛いww - ErM3V0DP8kIGvHR
- Batman: The Telltale Series (Modded) - baTman but I’ve removed “some” animations... again - DPO23
Programming note: I’m going on vacation! Here’s the schedule.
- September 2-6: No show
- September 9-13: One episode sometime in the week, probably on the 11th
- September 16-20th: returning to normal, might be a day behind on the monday episode.
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!