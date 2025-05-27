New Lilo & Stitch Has Already Made More Money Than The Original Film

Lilo & Stitch, Disney’s latest live-action remake, has already pulled in more money than the original 2002 animated film. The new remake also beat out Tom Cruise’s latest (and possibly last) Mission: Impossible film at the box office, while both films helped set a new Memorial Weekend record.

Disney’s new Lilo & Stitch opened in theaters on May 23, and over the course of the long Memorial Day weekend, it racked up an extremely impressive $183 million at the domestic box office. For comparison, the original Lilo & Stitch earned $145 million total domestically across its nearly four-month run in theaters back in the summer of 2002. The live-action remake’s worldwide box office haul over Memorial Weekend is an astounding $341 million. The OG film brought in less than $275 million globally during its initial run.

So yeah, the new Lilo & Stitch is a blockbuster hit. Interestingly, at one point Disney had planned to release the remake as a Disney+ film, skipping theaters altogether. Meanwhile WB’s recent horror hit, Final Destination: Bloodlines, has also done extremely well at the box office, becoming one of the best-reviewed and highest-grossing entries in the series. Methinks some Hollywood execs obsessed with supporting unprofitable streaming services are probably rethinking that strategy right about now.

Meanwhile, the latest big Tom Cruise action movie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, also had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office, coming in behind Lilo & Stitch. The latest entry in the Mission series brought in $191 million worldwide, setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in franchise history.

Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible’s massive box office numbers over the holiday helped 2025's Memorial Weekend become the biggest in U.S. box office history, with total ticket sales in the States over the break estimated to be over $326 million. That’s a significant increase over the previous Memorial Weekend record, which was set in 2013 and was powered by The Hangover Part 3 and Fast & Furious 6.

