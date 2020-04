Like a ray of sunlight piercing the cloudy sky she comes, spreading joy to rhythm game loving Switch owners everwhere. Hatsune Miku Project Diva: Mega Mix for the Nintendo Switch launches on May 15 with 101 songs and more on the way. In case you could not tell, this news makes me incredibly happy. Soon I shall be back on my BS.

Monday's Best Deals: Private Internet Access, Apple Airpods, Sony... Read on The Inventory