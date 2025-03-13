Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii's Crew Member Types Explained

Have you seen the absolute size of your pirate ship in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii? It’s impossible to run a vessel of such an immense size without a crew, and thankfully, the islands of Hawaii feature some of the most hardened cosplayers in the nation, so you’re never without a shortage of options. But first, as captain, you’d do well to familiarize yourself with the crew member types in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

All crew member types in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Sure, you could forego any strategy by installing any old pirate crew member as First Mate or Squad Leader, and they’ll likely do an adequate job. I made it through countless ship battles with a half-finished crew before I dove into the assignment menus. But if you’d like to make the most out of the pirates you recruit, assign them based on skills to the appropriate squad. There are three: Cannon Squad, Boarding Squad, and Support Squad.

Cannon Squad

Your Cannon Squad is relatively self-explanatory. These brave men and women act as your first line of offense, manning the various port and starboard cannons during a naval battle. Should you take damage during said battle, a few will divert their attention to repairs, keeping the Goromaru floating.

To maximize your Cannon Squad, opt for Cannon Power and Ship Upkeep skills to help bolster damage and increase healing capabilities.

Boarding Squad

While your Cannon Squad launches its first assault, your Boarding Squad launches the follow-up, close-quarters battle to take command of an enemy vessel in forward-facing combat. When you slam into an enemy ship, the crewmates assigned to your boarding squad, alongside Majima, jump across the gap to swing swords.

To make the most of your Boarding Squad, choose skills that will significantly enhance the Attack and Defense of each combatant.

Support Squad

The Gorumara’s Support Squad is the only unit in your misfit pirate crew that won’t fight in open combat. They’re background actors, helping to buff your other squads through passive abilities.

Some of the pirates you recruit simply won’t hold their own in a sword fight, so assign them to the Support Squad to help boost, say, combat potential or healing capabilities for the whole crew.

With the right crew meta, you’ll find that no battle is too harsh, not even the dreaded giant squid lurking in the waters around Madlantis. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

